From winning the wooden mic on Idols SA to releasing his fist single: Miguel Pregueiro

Cape Town – Mixing a unique sound of latin pop with an African influence South Africa’s very own Miguel Pregueiro has just released his very first single.



It’s called Vámonos and it has an accompanying video that lives up to the message of the song. The video was filmed in Bedfordview and it was directed by Neels Clasen.



Miguel says that Vámonos, which is the Spanish word for “let’s go” or “let’s get out of here”, is a song about an instant connection between two people. “However, the one individual feels that the other is completely out of their league, but tries his or her luck anyway,” he states.



He adds: “I wrote the song after I spent some time in Spain during a European holiday towards the end of 2017. A common word I heard while I was there was ‘Vámonos’ and I believed it would be a great title for a song. I wanted to create a song that people could dance to - the kind of music I listened to that influenced me when I wrote it.”



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:





HOW MIGUEL STARTED HIS CAREER ON AN UNFORTUNATE NOTE ON IDOLS SA:

Fans of Miguel might be in for a bit of a shock if they Google him and see that he was once a contender for the infamous “wooden mic” during the 2013 season of Idols SA.



He explains: “I was always seen as the class clown, doing accents and impersonations. So, in 2013, my friends dared me to audition for Idols singing like a chipmunk. Prior to this, my musical background was pretty much non-existent as I didn’t know much about my natural singing voice, other than how I could manipulate it.”



WATCH A VIDEO OF THAT AUDITION HERE:





Becoming a viral sensation as a result, everyone wanted to know what Miguel’s natural singing voice actually sounded like. “That challenged me to sing with my natural voice - and low and behold - I could actually sing! So, I don’t have any regrets about that Idols audition as I wouldn’t be in the music industry now if it wasn’t for what followed,” he states.