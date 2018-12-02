Global Citizen CEO: ‘Demand freedom, defeat poverty’

On the day of the much-anticipated Global Citizen: Mandela 100 concert in South Africa, Channel24 publishes this open-letter from CEO, Hugh Evans. The heartwarming letter serves as a reminder of the true reason and inspiration behind today’s events.

"In the absence of freedom, Nelson Mandela dreamed of doing the impossible.

He knew what mankind could achieve if only we were to apply our collective might and humanity to change the world. He dreamed of a nation free from racism and apartheid, and he made that dream a reality for all South African citizens.

Almost twenty years ago at an event in Melbourne, I listened as he issued a call to action for us to be the generation to end extreme poverty. In that moment, I knew that I wanted to dedicate my life's work in service of Tata’s vision.

Today at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, the biggest artists in the world, activists and world leaders will gather in the shadow of this giant of history and dedicate their music and our activism to his triumphs, power, and dreams. We will join together and raise our voices and ask the global community to honour their promise not to leave anyone behind.

Nelson’s Mandela’s story proves that all dreams are possible and all people - regardless of their race, gender, or birthplace - can live with dignity and pride.

Through vision and courage we can change the world.

Mandela will always be the great liberator, the man of vision and change. He once said that like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. That it can be eradicated through the actions of human beings. As we celebrate the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, let us make his dreams our own. Let us be the generation to end extreme poverty. Let us work together to make sure every child is vaccinated, every girl is free from violence, every child has the opportunity to learn and live without discrimination.

Alone in a dark cell, Mandela knew that the world could change. His ideas, action, and leadership are why the greatest artists in the world have come together in Mzansi to demand freedom and defeat poverty.

Lala ngoxolo, Madiba! Lala ngoxolo, qhawe lethu!"

(Photos: Supplied/Global Citizen)