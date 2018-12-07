Grammys 2019: All the top nominees

New York - A list of nominees in the top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards was announced on Friday by The Recording Academy.

The awards will air on Sunday, 10 February 2019 from The Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

SEE THE LIST HERE:

Best World Music Album:



Bombino - Deran

Fatoumata Diawara - Fenfo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir - Freedom

Yiddish Glory - The Lost Songs of World War II



Album of the year:

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the year:

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the year:

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandy Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best R&B album:

Toni Braxton - Sex and Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton - Gumbo

Best New Artist:



Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance



Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone - Better Now



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 and Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle



Best Pop Vocal Album



Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!



Best Rap Performance



Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration



Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar



Best Rap Song



Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win



Best Rap Album



Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

