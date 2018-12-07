Grammys 2019: All the top nominees

New York - A list of nominees in the top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards was announced on Friday by The Recording Academy.
The awards will air on Sunday, 10 February 2019 from The Staples Centre in Los Angeles.
SEE THE LIST HERE:
Best World Music Album:Bombino - Deran
Fatoumata Diawara - Fenfo
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times
Soweto Gospel Choir - Freedom
Yiddish Glory - The Lost Songs of World War II
Album of the year:
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the year:
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Song of the year:
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandy Carlile - The Joke
Best R&B album:
Toni Braxton - Sex and Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
PJ Morton - Gumbo
Best New Artist:Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo PerformanceBeck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better NowBest Pop Duo/Group PerformanceChristina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 and Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The MiddleBest Pop Vocal AlbumCamila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumTony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!Best Rap PerformanceCardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko ModeBest Rap/Sung CollaborationChristina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - RockstarBest Rap SongDrake - God’s Plan
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - WinBest Rap AlbumCardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
*Developing story
