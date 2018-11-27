Guns ‘N Roses have arrived in SA and are ready to rock

Cape Town – Legendary American band Guns ‘N Roses are in SA and ready to rock Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on 29 November.
Lead singer Axl Rose announced onstage on Sunday in Abu Dhabi that he has been severely ill, the moment was captured by a fan in the crowd.
After the video went viral local fans shared concern on social media that the band would cancel their performance in SA, however Big Concerts PR representatives TPW Agency have released a statement saying that the band have arrived in SA and are looking forward to their performance.
