Hamba kahle, Johnny Clegg

2019-07-16 22:51
 
Cape Town - South African music legend Johnny Clegg died on Tuesday at his home in Johannesburg, his longtime manager and friend Roddy Quin confirmed to Channel24

Johnny, 66, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. In an interview with Channel24 in 2017 the singer spoke about his fate, saying: "I’m dealing with another parallel world that I work in with my diagnosis. Pancreatic [cancer] is lethal. There’s no way out of it."

As tributes pour in for the iconic muso, his family has asked for privacy in their time of mourning. Johnny is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

Johnny Clegg tributes pour in: 'Long live the spirit of the Great Heart'

2019-07-16 22:10
