If you're going to Ed Sheeran's Cape Town shows you HAVE TO read these guidelines!

Cape Town - Whether or not you're going to the Ed Sheeran concerts in The Mother City, you (probably) know that the two events are some of the hottest tickets in town with lots of people clamouring to see the chart-topper.

The consecutive concerts, which are taking place on Wednesday, 27 and Thursday, 28 March at Cape Town Stadium, are happening in the same week as the Cape Town Jazz Festival and several other shows, so it might be a good idea to carefully plan your outings to either or both events because the roads will be busy.

READ NEXT: Passenger to open for Ed Sheeran on SA tour.

We got some tips from Big Concerts to give you all the information you need to have a great night with one of the most popular artists in the world. From what entrance is the best to take, to what you have to bring, and very importantly what you're not allowed to.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO ED SHEERAN'S SHOWS IN CAPE TOWN:

NB - Please make sure you attend the concert date as indicated on your ticket, you will NOT be able to attend any other date than indicated on your ticket.

TICKETING

It is illegal to re-sell tickets in South Africa. The ONLY recognised official ticket vendor for Ed Sheeran in South Africa is Computicket. If you have bought a ticket via a different source (Viagogo, Gumtree, Facebook, OLX, Stubhub etc), your tickets may be invalid, and you will not gain entry to the show.

If you have paid over the face value price for your ticket, your ticket is not valid, and you will not gain entry to the show.

Collecting your ticket -

The following items need to be presented on collecting your tickets:

The booking confirmation.

The credit card used for purchase and shown on the booking confirmation.

A valid ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation.

There will be no ticket collections at the venue, please make sure you collect your tickets at any Computicket outlet before proceeding to the venue.

Should you have any problems collecting your tickets please contact Computicket customer care: 0861 915 8000.

On-site ticket check points:

The organisers are conducting enhanced checks of tickets at the venue, so it's a good idea to arrive early.

To gain admission to the venue you will need the following items:

- The ticket(s).

- The credit card used for purchase, or a photo or photocopy of it.

- A valid photo ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation.

- Authorisation Form (should the credit card not be brought to the venue).

What to bring to the venue with the authorisation letter -

- Event tickets

- Copy of original purchasers ID (Digital copies allowed)

- ID of authorised ticket user

- Original authorisation letter (no scanned copies or digital copies allowed for entry).

YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ENTRY SHOULD THE ABOVE DOCUMENTS NOT BE PROVIDED.

All tickets will be scanned and validated upon entry to the venue, and if you are found to be in possession of a counterfeit ticket, you will not be allowed in the venue, and you may be arrested and prosecuted.

OPENING AND PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Doors open for standing ticket holders (front zone standing and general standing): 16:00

Doors open for seated ticket holders: 17:00

Shekhinah: 19:15

Passenger: 19:30

Ed Sheeran: 20:45

VENUE RULES:

No camping will be allowed outside the venue.

No persons will be allowed to queue outside the venue until 10:00 on the day of the show.

If you fail to comply with this requirement and refuse to vacate the area after being instructed to do so by security and/or SAPS, we reserve the right to confiscate your ticket and escort you from the venue.

In the case of an unaccompanied minor your parents / guardian will be contacted to collect you from the venue and if they fail to do so within a reasonable time, we will contact City social services.

Please note: You risk missing the show without the option of a refund if you chose to ignore this very important safety & security requirement.

TRANSPORT:

Parking:

There is no parking available at the stadium, Law Enforcement will enforce strict control of these areas.

Parking restrictions will be enforced in the residential areas adjacent to Cape Town Stadium from 08:00 to 22:00 on both days, including on Main Road.

Public Transport:

Event ticket holders are encouraged to use the event shuttle which is free to event ticket holders.Use public transport to the Civic Centre or Thibaut bus station and either catch the free event shuttle to the Stadium or use the Fan Walk.

Concertgoers are encouraged to use the free on street parking in the CBD, however please note that no security will be arranged.

There is also off street parking available at the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Fountain Hotel, Picbel Parkade, Mandela Rhodes, Plein Park and surrounds.

EVENT SHUTTLE ROUTES AND TIMES:

Drop & Go

Patrons are advised to Drop & Go and Pick-up in the CBD around the Myciti Civic station as the free-to-event-ticket-holder shuttle service by Myciti to the stadium will be operational and is as safe and secure as dropping off and trying to pick up people at the stadium, but far quicker with dedicated bus lanes.

The best area is in the CBD (DF Malan St, Jan Smuts St and other areas around the Civic Bus Station that can be used – but no parking in Hertzog Blvd itself).

Pick-up after the event at the stadium will take over 40 minutes additional time. P4 will be made available as a Pick-up area after the event (NOT a Drop & Go before the event). That is, for those that choose to face the extra traffic and drop and/or pick up at the stadium, the normal drop and go will be on Helen Suzman Blvd eastbound (city-bound) between Beach and Vlei Rds. About an hour before the end of the event, i.e. after 22:00.

Disabled Parking: please email deneline@bigconcerts.co.za to book.

Please note that security will be ensuring that all disabled parking ticket holders have the relevant paperwork to allow them access to the dedicated parking area.

VERY IMPORTANT: Please also note that your ticket and the gate you need to use to get into the stadium.

All field ticket holders both Front Zone Standing and General Admission area require an armband to access the field.

These are collected at the relevant Gate outlined below:

Front Zone Standing: Enter through P2 Granger Bay Boulevard, please consult. Please follow Security instruction as you will need to obtain the relevant field standing armband to access the field prior to entering the stadium. All standing guests will receive a wristband and be allowed entry to the floor on that armband. Please plan your arrival time accordingly to account for this process.

General Admission Standing: Enter through Granger Bay Boulevard Turnstiles 12 - 18. Please follow Security instruction as you will need to obtain the relevant field standing armband to access the field prior to entering the stadium. All standing guests will receive a wristband and be allowed entry to the floor on that armband. Please plan your arrival time accordingly to account for this process.

Seated ticket holders enter through Fritz Sonnenberg Road: Turnstile 1-11 or Beach Road Turnstiles 19 – 22. (no armband required).

Suite tickets: These ticket holders must enter through Fritz Sonnenberg Road. Turnstile 1-11. Once inside enter through the Foyer indicated on your ticket which will either be Foyer A, E or F.

General questions:

What happens if I leave? Can I come back? No, if you leave the event, you won’t be able to come back in. Once you’re in, you’re in, so please make sure you bring everything you need with you.

If I arrive late, will I still be allowed inside? Yes, latecomers will be permitted entry via a designated turnstile. Please follow instructions from staff on arrival.

Where is the box office? There is no box office located at the venue, there will only be ticket validation stations manned by Computicket. Please note that tickets CANNOT be collected onsite.

Can I still buy tickets? If you are looking to purchase more tickets for the show, you should make your way to your closest Computicket outlet or via Computicket’s online website. There will be no ticket sales onsite.

I’ve lost something, what can I do?

The Lost & Found hub inside the venue at the Welcome Centre and is only accessible by those with a valid event ticket during the event. The organisers have therefore created the Connection Hub which is at p4 which is for anyone outside the venue wishing to connect to someone inside, or if you have already left the venue and cannot connect with someone on the outside of the venue.

Is there an easy meeting point inside the stadium?

Due to the size of the stadium, there is no designated meeting points. We would suggest you decide on a rendezvous point with your friends/family when you arrive at your block/area of the stadium should you become separated.

What happens if someone in my party goes missing? Should you need assistance in a case of someone missing, please contact a member of security, steward who will be happy to help.

Please note: Computicket is the only authorised ticketing agent for this show.

Is there an age restriction for the show? Yes, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the show, we have imposed age restrictions. Nobody under the age of 3 will be allowed inside the stadium. Anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+. Furthermore, nobody under the age of 12 or shorter than 1,2m is allowed on the field, even with an adult. Over 14s can attend without an adult. Those between 14-18 years of age who are not accompanied by a parent / guardian must have an emergency contact number for their parent / guardian saved under the name ICE on their mobile phones.

Please note: You risk missing the show without the option of a refund if you chose to ignore this very important safety & security requirement.

Please contact Computicket before the day of the show to swap your tickets for seated tickets if you do not meet these minimum requirements.

No disabled persons will be allowed on the field for safety and security reasons and also require a dedicated disabled ticket. Should you be disabled and do not have a disabled ticket please contact Computicket as you will not be able to be seated in any other area than the disabled seats.

WHAT SECURITY WILL BE IN PLACE?

Enhanced security checks are in place on arrival to Cape Town Stadium, we ask you to please support and cooperate fully so our team can efficiently carry out these measures to ensure your safety and make sure you are inside the stadium in time for the show.We ask that you keep personal belongings to a minimum and only bring your essentials.

Please do not bring large bags, as these will not be allowed into the stadium.

EMERGENCY CONTACT:

The venue call centre can be reached on 021 430 7376. This number can be used for all incidents, queries and emergencies and will be in operations the day of the event as well as after the event.You can also reach out security, event steward and ask the representative to assist you.

Don't forget to bring with you on the day: your tickets, ID (if you have one), a fully charged mobile phone, cash (NO ATMs on site) or a debit/credit card, and appropriate clothes for all weather conditions.

Do make sure you stay hydrated and eat properly before and throughout the concert. Always put your safety & security first, even if it means you lose your position in the queue or on the field.

Prohibited items:

Professional cameras or professional recording devices are not permitted.

Selfie sticks are also not allowed.

Glass bottles or containers or other heavy and/ort sharp objects , which could potentially be used as projectiles (excluding sunglasses, binoculars and prescription or reading glasses).

Any illegal drugs.

Skateboards, scooters, roller blades or bicycles.

Knives, weapons of any nature or fireworks.

Any object that could be used to distract, hinder or interfere with any performer including laser pointers and flashlights.

Flags with poles, large flags or banners that may obstruct the view of other patrons.

Any whistle, horn, musical instrument, loud hailer, public address system.

Digital, electronic or other recording or broadcast device.

Any item that you intend to distribute, hawk, sell, offer, expose for sale or display for marketing or promotional purposes.

No animals apart from authorised guide/companion dogs.

Any dangerous goods and any other items by management to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance.

Professional cameras or video recorders.

No umbrellas/Braais/Camping Chairs/Cooler Boxes.

Food and refreshments (including soft drinks and alcohol) which will be available for sale inside the concert.

Please bring your ID to the stadium should you plan on consuming alcohol.

STADIUM BAG POLICY:This event will follow a strict bag policy. All bags have to be 15 cm (D) x 20cm (W) x 30cm (H) or less in size. Only 1 bag per person will be permitted. All bags will be searched. Any bags not permitted inside the Stadium will be confiscated by security should you not make arrangements to store them. Any items confiscated will be handed over to SAPS. Note that any items confiscated will not be returned to patrons. There will be NO storage provided by the venue and is solely your responsibility.