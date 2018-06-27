Jackson 5 patriarch Joe Jackson dead at 89 - reports

Los Angeles - Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson and who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died Wednesday, reports said. He was 89.
Entertainment site TMZ said that Jackson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018
