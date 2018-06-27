Jackson 5 patriarch Joe Jackson dead at 89 - reports

2018-06-27 18:53
 

Los Angeles - Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson and who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died Wednesday, reports said. He was 89.

Entertainment site TMZ said that Jackson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s father Joe Jackson is reportedly dying

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The Duchess of Cambridge will receive Princess Diana’s title when the queen dies DStv CEO: Why you can’t pick your own TV channels Bryan Adams reveals he was just ‘good friends’ with Princess Diana Queen Elizabeth hands over reins of key job to the Duchess of Sussex Birthday party number 3 for Queen B and it was a lavish affair
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Extra Ed Sheeran concert date added in Johannesburg

2018-06-27 16:54
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 