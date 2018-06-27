Jackson 5 patriarch Joe Jackson dead at 89 - reports

Los Angeles - Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson and who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died Wednesday, reports said. He was 89.

Entertainment site TMZ said that Jackson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.

