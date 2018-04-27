Janelle Monáe tells Rolling Stone magazine she identifies as pansexual

Cape Town – American singer and actress Janelle Monáe has opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about her sexually in its latest issue that went on sale on Thursday. 

During the interview the 32-year-old told writer Brittany Spanos that she identifies as pansexual. 

Monáe said she has "been in relationships with both men and women”. She added; "I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker."

According to Monáe she first identified as bisexual but later read about pansexuality and felt like it was something she identified with too; "I'm open to learning more about who I am."

GLAAD has defined pansexuality as "being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender". Meaning, that gender and sex are not determining factors in romantic or sexual attraction to others.

"I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud," she added. 

The singer's latest album is titled Dirty Computer and is her third studio album. The album features Pharrell, Brian Wilson, Grimes, and Zoë Kravitz, reported Pitchfork

