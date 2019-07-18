Johnny Clegg buried in private ceremony

Cape Town – South African music icon Johnny Clegg was buried on Wednesday. The artist's manager Roddy Quin confirmed the private burial to Channel24. Johnny died on Tuesday at his home in Johannesburg.

His son, Jesse wrote a heartfelt tribute to his father, saying, in part: "I will miss you deeply, and I struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us."Hamba kahle, Dad. Be at peace. You have done so much, and we honour you. Love you always."

According to a statement released shortly after the singer's death, there will also be a public memorial, the details of which haven't been announced yet.

