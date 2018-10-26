Justin Timberlake postpones another show due to bruised vocal cords

New York — Justin Timberlake is postponing another concert as he recovers his bruised vocal cords.

Live Nation announced on Thursday that the pop star's show in Buffalo, New York, planned for Sunday, will now take place on 19 December.

Just hours before his concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram that he had to postpone it to 31 January, which marks his 38th birthday.

Because of that new show, his Denver concert planned for 29 January will now take place on 28 January.

Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honoured at the new dates. Live Nation said, "Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events."