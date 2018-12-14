Kanye West takes aim at Drake in a wild series of tweets

Cape Town – On Friday morning American rapper Kanye West kicked off a social media firestorm when he tweeted a screenshot of a text message, he reportedly received, saying that Canadian rapper Drake wanted permission to sample an old song called Say What’s Real. The song was initially released in 2009.

Following that post the father-of-three wrote a series of tweets demanding an apology from Drake and making a slew of allegations relating to the two men’s torrid history of beef.

What's fuelling the tension? One of the big moments in their tense relationship came in October when, during an interview with LeBron James, Drake claimed that Kanye was the one who told Pusha T (his longtime collaborator) about the In My Feelings hitmaker’s son, Adidon. Resulting in the now famous diss track, The Story of Adidon.

Kanye touched on this moment in his tweetspree, saying, “You’re mad at me for something I didn’t do.”

Kanye was still tweeting at the time of writing and Channel24 will not be reposting all of the tweets due to legal restrictions.

