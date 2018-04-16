Kendrick Lamar becomes the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music

2018-04-16 21:36
 

New York - Rapper Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It's the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award.

The Pulitzer board on Monday called the album a work that captures the complexity of African-American life.

Lamar has been praised and lauded for his deep lyrical content, remarkable live performances, and his profound mix of hip-hop, spoken word, jazz, soul, funk, poetry and African sounds.

His major-label albums good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN. became works of art, with Lamar writing songs about blackness, street life, police brutality, perseverance, survival and self-worth.

His piercing raps helped him become the voice of the generation, and easily ascend as the leader in hip-hop and cross over to audiences outside of rap, from rock to pop to jazz.

2018-04-16 14:35
