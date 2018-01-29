Ladysmith Black Mambazo win fifth Grammy award

Cape Town - South African music superstars Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won their fifth Grammy award.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, 28 January in New York and was hosted by James Corden.

The group won in the category Best World Music Album for their album Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration.

The musos were nominated in two categories: The Best World Music Album category for Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, as well as in the Best Childrens Album category for Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been nominated for 19 Grammy Awards. The musicians re-recorded the Shaka Zulu album in tribute to the group’s founder Joseph Shabalala, who retired.

