Limited tickets for the Global Citizen Festival featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now on sale

Cape Town – You can get tickets for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as many others on Monday, 16 July 2018.
A limited number of tickets became available for purchase starting from 09:00 on Monday via Computicket’s website.
70% of tickets will be earned by people who take action related to the causes affiliated with the organisation, Global Citizen. People can start earning their tickets from 21 August. Find out how to earn them here.
The remaining tickets have been sold to the event’s partners to cover production costs and campaigns.
Nedbank is one of the partners and have also made tickets available to certain clients and employees.
All artists attending are donating their time to Global Citizen, and will be performing for free.
SEE A POST FROM COMPUTICKET ABOUT THE TICKET SALES HERE:
#GlobalCitizen Festival Mandela 100 - A limited number of tickets are available to purchase today from Computicket. 70% of tickets will be given out for free in exchange for taking actions starting 21 August, find out how to earn them at https://t.co/CDCL9chCao. #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/wMHCjq3hl9— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) July 16, 2018
SEE A SCREENGRAB OF TICKET PRICES HERE:
