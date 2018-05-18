Local jazz musician Philip Tabane has died - reports

Cape Town - According to a statement released by the South African Department of Arts and Culture local jazz musician Phillip Tabane has died.

The department made the announcement on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of South Africa's most innovative Jazz Guitarists, described as a quintessential African performer Dr Philip Tabane. He held two honorary doctorates in music & was a part of Department of Arts and Culture's Living Legends Legacy Programme."

Channel24 spoke to his previous record company, Gallo Records and they confirmed that he died but had no further information.

The 84-year-old who had hits with songs like Nkupi and Muvhango died in Pretoria where he was born.

KayaFM tweeted: "A legendary Jazz musical extraordinaire Dr Philip Nchipi Tabane has passed on. May his soul rest in Peace. #RIPPhilipTabane"

