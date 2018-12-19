Louise Carver on her upcoming show with Ard Matthews: 'This concert is the highlight of my year'

Cape Town - South African musician Louise Carver has had a long and illustrious career, spanning decades and gaining fans all around the world.
The 39-year-old told Channel24 about launching her record label, her upcoming show on 2 January 2019 with Ard Matthews at Stanford Hills and a lot more.
View this post on Instagram To book for this incredible show visit: www.louisecarver.comA post shared by Louise Carver (@louise_carver) on Dec 14, 2018 at 10:02am PST
How did it feel to launch your own label? What were some of the challenges you faced?
It felt incredibly natural, launching Carver Entertainment is the next step in my life as a musician and entrepreneur. The challenges are the same as anyone starting their own business but I do have the advantage of being in the music industry since I was fifteen. I have had a long learning curve and understand what to spend on and what is a complete waste of time.
A friend sent me this demo of his friend Owen Kay. He asked me to listen to it and I was not keen. I had a lot on the go and wasn't looking for anyone at that point. One morning, I just opened the file and listened while I was lying in bed. It took all of 10 seconds to know that I would be part of this young man's journey. I was absolutely blown away by his natural talent and by what he was saying. His lyrics got me immediately and his raw emotion and honesty on life in Soweto made me excited to get to know him better as an artist. We are working on his debut single release
This concert is the highlight of my year. My parents have been living in Hermanus for the last fifteen years so I know the area very well. I had fallen in love with a wine and Protea estate in Stanford [just outside Hermanus] called Stanford Hills and created Sunset concert four years ago. I always ask another artist with lots of hit songs to join me on stage and for this one, I have asked Ard Matthews again because our concert last time was so incredible and fans got to hear songs like
Do you still get stage fright before shows like this?
I don't actually get stage fright but instead get OCD, which I suppose is where my nervousness finds a home. It's exhausting but I have learned to manage it and be kind to myself.
I have quite a few things I always take on tour but I suppose I always take my Yamaha keyboard with me- that's quite essential to the show. A non musical thing would be a beautiful dress, preferably by my designer friend Vesselina Pentcheva. No matter how tired you feel, when you put one of her fantasy dresses on, you are ready to perform!
I will be focusing on launching my new artist [on my record label] early next year, as well as creating beautiful events around the country. I will also be working on the follow up single to
View this post on Instagram Love the Christmas lights @melrosearch World class! Makes me feel like a kid again ?? . . #christmas #lights #melrosearch #festive #loveA post shared by Louise Carver (@louise_carver) on Dec 1, 2018 at 9:07am PST
