Mac Miller’s cause of death revealed

Cape Town – According to a toxicology report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Mac Miller died due to “mixed drug toxicity”. 

The American rapper had “fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol” in his system at the time of his death, TMZ reports

The 26-year-old was found dead in his house in Studio City, California on 7 September. 

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, had a long history of substance abuse.

He performed in South Africa in 2016 at the annual Rocking the Daisies music festival

