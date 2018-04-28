Mamma Mia! Here we go again: ABBA reuniting after 35 years with new music

Cape Town – After more than 35 years the Swedish band ABBA that broke up in 1982 has announced that the reclusive Agnetha Fältskrog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstrad are reuniting and reforming ABBA and that the four have already been back in studio to record new music and songs.

ABBA’s brand-new song I Still Have Faith in You has already been recorded recently, more than 35 years since ABBA broke up in December 1982, and will be released in December as part of a TV special. The second song hasn’t been announced.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good,” ABBA says in a statement released on Instagram.

SEE THAT POST HERE:

?? #abbaofficial #abba A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT



It feels unreal, especially since the group declined an offer of $1 billion back in 2000 to reunite for a concert and told Billboard magazine in 2014 that “you will never see us on stage again, we don’t need the money for one thing”.

The Super Trouper group will be part of a “Virtual ABBA” experience launching at the end of the year that’s being done in collaboration with producer Simon Fuller of American Idol fame.

For the “virtual” TV show, a co-production between the BBC and the American TV network NBC, the ABBA foursome will appear as computer-generated versions of themselves. They’ve been digitally scanned and are being “de-aged” similar to what’s now being done to more and more actors in film appearances, and in the 2-hour TV special they will perform and sing their new music looking younger than their current selves and how they did back in 1979.

ABBA sold hundreds of millions of albums since the band won the Eurovision contest in 1974 with their song Waterloo. The musical Mamma Mia! was adapted into a film in 2008 with a sequel, Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again that will be released in June.







