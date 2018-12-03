Martin Garrix and Black Coffee join The Chainsmokers on line-up for Ultra SA

2018-12-03 16:21

Martin Garrix, Black Coffee

Cape Town - Ultra South Africa announced that they are bringing, for the first time ever to SA, The Chainsmokers Live.

Now, they’ve just dropped their full Phase 2 line-up which includes some eagerly awaited returning heroes of the Ultra SA stage, plus some new names to get you excited.

The Ultra events will be taking place on 1 March in Cape Town at The Ostrich Farm and on 2 March in Johannesburg at The Expo Centre, Nasrec. 

Phase 2 starts with Martin Garrix. 

The World’s Number 1 DJ for the third year running, and for good reason, Martin will return to Ultra to remind everyone of his insane energy and impeccable performance. 

The next headlining act to be announced is Above and Beyond

One of the world’s leading trance groups, and one that SA fans have been begging for, this English trio is guaranteed to bring huge excitement to festival revellers.  

International support acts have also been revealed and include the hi energy duo, Vini Vici, performing at Ultra SA for the first time.  Next up are the legends of psy-trance, Infected Mushroom.  They have a huge fanbase in SA already, but this will be their Ultra debut and will be welcomed in style.

The 2019 Resistance stage line-up is next:

The stage will feature world-renowned DJ and South African legend, Black Coffee, who will be headlining again, and this time he’s bringing some good friends along for the ride. These DJs will provide a line-up of the best acts that have supported him throughout his incredible 2018 year, and includes Culoe Da Song, Da Capo, Kususa, Ryan Murgatroyd, Shimza and Themba with more to be announced.

Get tickets here.

TICKET PRICING:

Cape Town -

General Admission:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

Tier 2 - R800

Tier 3 - R950

VIP:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

Tier 2 - R1500

Tier 3 - R2000

VVIP:

Tier 1 - R3000

Tier 2 - R4000

