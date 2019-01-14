Minister of Arts and Culture institutes legal action against Donald Duck for alleged remarks





Johannesburg – In a statement to the press released on Monday, 14 January 2019, the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, announced that he is instituting legal action against kwaito artist, Eugene 'Donald Duck' Mthethwa.

Eugene is well-known throughout South African music for his long career as a member of kwaito group Trompies and various other ventures.

The legal action against follows comments Eugene Mthethwa reportedly made about the Minister at the memorial service of the late Dan Tshanda last week and repeated to a news publication, Sunday World that was published this Sunday. Channel24 will not be repeating the comments that the artist allegedly made about the minister.

In the statement Minister Mthethwa also reiterated that the nation is still in mourning, as is the Department of Arts and Culture, for the incomparable Dan Tshanda.

Channel24 has sent a request for comment to Eugene Mthethwa and will update this article should he deem to reply.