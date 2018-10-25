Multiple award-winning UK artist Bonobo adds Joburg date to SA tour

Johannesburg - British musician, producer and DJ Bonobo will head to Joburg’s Fox Junction Event Venue on Saturday, 9 February 2019 to perform a DJ set at music festival Sounds Wild. Tickets for the show are now on sale via Howler.

Bonobo will also perform in Cape Town on Friday, 8 February 2019 his 8-piece band at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.





MORE ABOUT BONOBO:

Bonobo's rise has been stealthy but unstoppable, and Simon Green, the man behind it all, is now one of the biggest electronic artists of our time! He initially debuted years back with a trip-hop aesthetic, and since ventured into more of an upbeat approach while experimenting with Jazz and World Music.

DETAILS OF BONOBO LIVE IN CAPE TOWN EVENT:

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Cape Town

Time: 18:00 - 22:00

Tickets: R565 each

Date: 8 February 2019

Tickets are now on sale via Webtickets.

DETAILS OF BONOBO'S DJ SET IN JOHANNESBURG:

Venue: Fox Junction 14 Alexander Street Ferreiras Dorp, Johannesburg

Time: 20:00

Tickets: R300 each

Date: Saturday 9 February 2019



Tickets are now on sale via Howler.