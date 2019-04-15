No Justin but still a showstopper: Ariana reunites with *NSYNC for her Coachella performance

Cape Town – Four members of *NSYNC: Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez all reunited to hit the stage during Ariana Grande's headlining set at Coachella 2019.

Ariana is the festival headliner for Sunday while Tame Impala headlines on Saturday and Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) headlines on Friday. The event will take on a second weekend from 19 April with the same big names.

Justin Timberlake reportedly couldn't make it because wrapped his Man of the Woods tour the day before.

"I’ve been preparing my whole fucking life for this" Ariana told fans onstage.

The singer was also joined onstage by rapper Nicki Minaj, mogul Diddy and Mase during her set.

Ariana and the four members of the ex-boy band performed Tearin' Up My Heart.

