North-West University cancels Steve Hofmeyr performance

Cape Town – The North-West University in Potchefstroom has put an end to plans by one of its residences to have singer and right-wing activist Steve Hofmeyr perform at one of its events.

Rapport on Sunday reported that a concert planned by the Patria men's residence as part of its annual July festival, would no longer go ahead.

Director of Corporate Communications Louis Jacobs told the newspaper that Steve's image and utterances did not comply with the inclusive space the university wanted to build at its campuses.

He went on to say that while the performance has been cancelled the contract will be honoured and that Steve will still be paid.

Steve, is known for his extremely provocative statements about race and right-wing comments.

He previously stated on social media that "blacks are the architects of apartheid", he continues to sing Die Stem at concerts and arts festivals, and posts photos of the old national flag on social media.

Several festivals and brands have cut ties and distanced themselves from him.

In March Toyota and Media24 ended its sponsorship agreement with Afrikaans is Groot due to the involvement of the controversial singer in the show.

In April the Multichoice group announced that it would not carry any content that includes Steve on their platform. Steve then went on to encourage his followers to get rid of DStv.

Earlier this week News24 reported that the ANC would lay charges against Steve following threats he made to Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Twitter.