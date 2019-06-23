In partnership with

North-West University cancels Steve Hofmeyr performance

2019-06-23 10:23
 

Cape Town – The North-West University in Potchefstroom has put an end to plans by one of its residences to have singer and right-wing activist Steve Hofmeyr perform at one of its events.

Rapport on Sunday reported that a concert planned by the Patria men's residence as part of its annual July festival, would no longer go ahead.

Director of Corporate Communications Louis Jacobs told the newspaper that Steve's image and utterances did not comply with the inclusive space the university wanted to build at its campuses.

He went on to say that while the performance has been cancelled the contract will be honoured and that Steve will still be paid.

Steve, is known for his extremely provocative statements about race and right-wing comments.

He previously stated on social media that "blacks are the architects of apartheid", he continues to sing Die Stem at concerts and arts festivals, and posts photos of the old national flag on social media.

Several festivals and brands have cut ties and distanced themselves from him.

In March Toyota and Media24 ended its sponsorship agreement with Afrikaans is Groot due to the involvement of the controversial singer in the show.

In April the Multichoice group announced that it would not carry any content that includes Steve on their platform. Steve then went on to encourage his followers to get rid of DStv.

READ MORE: Steve Hofmeyr drives over DStv decoder, destroys dish, and offers R10k to supporter who does the same

Earlier this week News24 reported that the ANC would lay charges against Steve following threats he made to Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Twitter.

Read more on:    steve hofmeyr

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Khanyi Mbau reveals snippets of her upcoming documentary Kelly Khumalo on why she left school in grade 10 Bar staff wouldn't serve 62-year-old Tom Hanks beer because he didn't have an 'over 21 ID bracelet' Birthday girl requests Mariah Carey cake but gets 1903 Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie instead Anna
WATCH: Haunted by tragedy this brother and sister acrobat duo will attempt a death-defying act live on TV 5 new movies opening in South African cinemas this weekend Christian group upset over TV show boycotts the wrong streaming service Amor Vittone's son sustains sport injury before international tour: 'He has been the strong one, while I'm crying in the wings' Hilda says goodbye to '7de Laan' after 19 years
NEXT ON CHANNELX

This Beyoncé and Donald Glover 'Lion King' duet will give you chills

2019-06-21 16:30
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 