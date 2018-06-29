One of Ed Sheeran’s shows in Joburg is already sold out

2018-06-29 11:45
 
Cape Town – Another Ed Sheeran show in SA is sold out!

After the Cape Town show – which is taking place on 27 March 2019 – sold out just a number of hours one of the shows in Johannesburg – taking place on 23 March 2019 – has followed suit. 

Event organisers Big Concerts announced the news via their social media account on Friday morning. 
There are still tickets available for Ed’s show on 24 March 2019. All tickets are available from Computicket.

Computicket website users have had issues with buying tickets, but the organisers have told customers to keep trying. 

