One of Ed Sheeran’s shows in Joburg is already sold out

Cape Town – Another Ed Sheeran show in SA is sold out!
After the Cape Town show – which is taking place on 27 March 2019 – sold out just a number of hours one of the shows in Johannesburg – taking place on 23 March 2019 – has followed suit.
Event organisers Big Concerts announced the news via their social media account on Friday morning. There are still tickets available for Ed’s show on 24 March 2019. All tickets are available from Computicket.
The @EdSheeran 23rd March JHB #dividetourSA show is SOLD OUT!There are still limited tickets available for the 24th March 2019.To book, click here: https://t.co/6CtmNJOuWZ#Divideworldtour
Computicket website users have had issues with buying tickets, but the organisers have told customers to keep trying.
We are currently experiencing high traffic https://t.co/JWH8YhxdN1 for the 1st Ed Sheeran show are limited, however there is still availability for the 2nd show. Please be patient and keep trying until you entered into the queuing system for your purchase becomes available .
