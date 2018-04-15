PICS: Beyoncé runs Coachella

Cape Town – On Saturday Beyoncé made history as the first woman of colour to headline at the annual Coachella music festival.

The Run the World singer pulled out of the concert last year due to her pregnancy.

The year’s wait proved to be worth it as the show-stopping performance was filled with costume changes, dancers and special guests Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child and Solange.

As she opened her set she asked the crowd, “Y'all ready Coachella?” reports CNN.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said.

The 36-year-old performed her hits such as Run the World, Crazy in Love, Formation and Sorry to name a few.

The singer also incorporated some stunts into her performance according to the DailyMail she sang Drunk in Love atop a crane that stretched above the audience.

