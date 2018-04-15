In partnership with

PICS: Beyoncé runs Coachella

2018-04-15 10:48
 
Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Cape Town – On Saturday Beyoncé made history as the first woman of colour to headline at the annual Coachella music festival. 

The Run the World singer pulled out of the concert last year due to her pregnancy.

The year’s wait proved to be worth it as the show-stopping performance was filled with costume changes, dancers and special guests Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child and Solange. 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

As she opened her set she asked the crowd, “Y'all ready Coachella?” reports CNN.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said.

The 36-year-old performed her hits such as Run the World, Crazy in Love, Formation and Sorry to name a few.

The singer also incorporated some stunts into her performance according to the DailyMail she sang Drunk in Love atop a crane that stretched above the audience. 

SEE PICS HERE: 

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.

Beyoncé performs at Coachella Music Festival.


CHECK OUT HER PERFORMANCE HERE:

(Photos: Getty Images)


Most ReadEditor's Choice
Nicki Minaj gets emotional while revealing how Cardi B hurt her DStv 2018 price hike: Here's how much you will pay Brad Pitt's epic romantic history: 9 of his most famous former flames In rare move Swedish Academy head resigns amid Nobel literature prize scandal People are convinced Prince William just revealed the sex of baby no 3
FIRST LOOK: Meet the contestants of Survivor SA: Philippines We meet the humble star behind one of TV’s most iconic female characters DStv 2018 price hike: Here's how much you will pay Millions of people listen to this composer's music every day - but most of them don't even know it Which music streaming platform should you try out in South Africa? Here's a handy guide!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

The Weeknd kicked off Coachella with an emotional set

2018-04-15 09:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 