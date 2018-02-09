PICS: Hardwell arrives in Cape Town for Ultra SA

Cape Town – Popular international DJ Hardwell landed in South Africa on Thursday night and Channel24 was there to take some pics of his arrival at Cape Town International.



The producer (whose real name is Robbert van de Corput) will play a set during Ultra SA which is being held at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, 9 February and at Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 10 February.



The 30-year-old arrived wearing all black and a hat as he walked and posed in the arrivals hall.



SEE 9 PHOTOS OF HARDWELL ARRIVING IN SOUTH AFRICA HERE:



(Photos: Nardus Engelbrecht)







