PICS: How to sign up for Global Citizen Festival tickets in 5 easy steps

Cape Town – On Monday Global Citizen announced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa, a free-ticketed event on Sunday, 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



The event will be hosted by Bonang Matheba, Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.



Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and Wizkid will also perform at the event.

How can fans get tickets to the event? We’ve made an easy guide for music lovers to follow, so that on 21 August – when fans can start doing charity work to earn their tickets – you’re all set up and ready to go.

HERE’S HOW TO SIGN UP FOR GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL TICKETS IN 5 EASY STEPS:

1. Go to The Festival's website here.

2. Sign up for Global Citizen.

3. Agree to join the many causes of the organisation.

4. Go to your inbox and confirm your email address.

5. Click the link in the email and go back to the website. The organisers will then notify you when you can earn your rewards to get a ticket on 21 August.

