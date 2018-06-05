PICS: President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Ladysmith Black Mambazo

2018-06-05 11:33
 
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa went to Pretoria to meet with Ladysmith Black Mambazo after their 3-night sold out run.

Ramaphosa was there to congratulate the musical group on their 5th Grammy win.

The band won the Grammy back in February of this year and the 9 trophies (one for each of the members of the group) were delivered to their management in America in April.

The awards have made their way back to SA and were held by The President and the group in photos of their meeting that took place this weekend on Sunday. 

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Cyril Ramaphosa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

SEE A VIDEO OF THE MEETING HERE:

  


(Photos: Sanmari Marais)

