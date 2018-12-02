In partnership with

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Trevor Noah during Global Citizen concert: 'Canada pledges $50m'

Cape Town - Earlier this week the Trevor Noah Foundation launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to improve education in South Africa.

Using the website Backabuddy, the comedian urged his fans from around the world to donate money towards the initiative and has promised to match all the donations up to R2 million.

On Sunday, while Noah was playing host at the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 festival in Johannesburg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he too would be making a donation. 

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau wrote; “Hey @Trevornoah - thanks for everything you’re doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy at the @GlblCtzn festival. Sorry I can’t be with you - but how about Canada pledges $50M to @EduCannotWait to support education for women & girls around the world? Work for you? Let’s do it.”

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crises.

ECW was established during the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016 by international humanitarian and development aid actors, along with public and private donors, to help reposition education as a priority on the humanitarian agenda, usher in a more collaborative approach among actors on the ground and foster additional funding to ensure that every crisis-affected child and young person is in school and learning.

