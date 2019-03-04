Prodigy singer Keith Flint (49) found dead

2019-03-04 13:56
 
Keith Flint

Cape Town - According to authorities Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint has been found dead at his home in Britain.

He was 49 years old.

The Firestarter singer is from Dunmow, Essex and was discovered by police in the area on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson told The Sun: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 08:10. We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Prodigy are a music group from Braintree, Essex. The electronic group was formed in 1990 by keyboard player Liam Howlett. Flint joined the band as a dancer and a vocalist.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR FIRESTARTER – FEATURING THE LATE SINGER – HERE: 


