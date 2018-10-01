REPORTS: Cardi B hands herself over to police

Cape Town – American rapper Cardi B handed herself over to the police following a fight in a strip club according to TMZ and NBC Channel 4 News.

The fight took place in August of this year. According to the reports Cardi handed herself over at the Flushing precinct in the New York City borough of Queens before 10:00 on Monday.

According to TMZ, Cardi will reportedly be charged for allegedly ordering an attack on two people. Not taking part in the fight herself.

