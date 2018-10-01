REPORTS: Cardi B hands herself over to police

2018-10-01 16:31
 
Cardi B performs at New York's Global Citizen Fest

Cape Town – American rapper Cardi B handed herself over to the police following a fight in a strip club according to TMZ and NBC Channel 4 News

The fight took place in August of this year. According to the reports Cardi handed herself over at the Flushing precinct in the New York City borough of Queens before 10:00 on Monday.

According to TMZ, Cardi will reportedly be charged for allegedly ordering an attack on two people. Not taking part in the fight herself. 

WATCH CARDI B WALKING INTO THE POLICE STATION HERE:


Read more on:    cardi b  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Emilia Clarke's new do is inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt and it looks great! Where's that Markle sparkle? MKRSA: Semi-final win ends with a sweet proposal Idols SA: An emotional top 8 reveal PICS: Prince William visits Kenya
Meet the new doctor on Grey’s Anatomy WATCH: Oprah describes a perfect date night and we are listening This quirky show is perfect for lazy viewing What's better: Real sets or CGI? 6 TV shows about making TV shows
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Chris Chameleon stars in alt-right lobby group AfriForum's new music video

2018-10-01 14:38
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 