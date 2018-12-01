Rigger dies while setting up Global Citizen stage in Johannesburg

2018-12-01 21:23
 
Music Festival Crowd

Cape Town - A member of the production staff has died following an accident during preparation for the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg

The person, who is yet to be identified, died on Saturday 1 December at FNB Stadium. 

Andrew Kirk, Global Director of Public Relations, Global Citizen sent Channel24 the following statement about the tragic event. 

SEE THE STATEMENT HERE:

"This afternoon in Johannesburg, a rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site.

Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated in partnership with all of the relevant local and government authorities.

Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends. "

- Andrew Kirk, Global Director of Public Relations, Global Citizen

The event - which will be hosted and presented by the Motsepe Foundation - will take place on Sunday, 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa and the live broadcast will be transmitted in over 180 countries across six continents.

READ NEXT: Here's how you can watch the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 without a ticket

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The Duchess of Sussex will not be at bestie Priyanka Chopra’s wedding Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married! Pussy Riot activists plot South Africa art project Connie and Shona Ferguson’s 17th anniversary posts will give you relationship FOMO WATCH: Miley Cyrus sizzles in comeback video
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: We unpack Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next music video

2018-12-01 11:05
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 