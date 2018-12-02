In partnership with

Rigger who died at Joburg's Global Citizen Festival identified as Siyabonga Ngodze

2018-12-02 20:27
 
Siyabonga Ngodze


Cape Town - The rigger who died while working on the stage for Johannesburg's Global Citizen Festival has been identified as Siyabonga Ngodze.

Siyabonga died on Saturday, 1 December and the festival took place on Sunday 2 December at FNB Stadium.

Bob Geldof mentioned the young man's name while asking for a moment of silence during his appearance at the festival. 

SEE THAT MOMENT HERE DURING THE LIVE STREAM:


On Saturday, Global Citizen sent the following statement to Channel24:

"This afternoon in Johannesburg, a rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site.

Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated in partnership with all of the relevant local and government authorities.

Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends. "

- Andrew Kirk, Global Director of Public Relations, Global Citizen

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rigger dies while setting up Global Citizen stage in Johannesburg This is why only 25 minutes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Global Citizen performance will be broadcast WATCH: Global Citizen: Mandela 100 Tomb Raider Here's everything you need to know about Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Trevor Noah during Global Citizen concert: 'Canada pledges $50m'

2018-12-02 16:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 