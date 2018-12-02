Rigger who died at Joburg's Global Citizen Festival identified as Siyabonga Ngodze





Cape Town - The rigger who died while working on the stage for Johannesburg's Global Citizen Festival has been identified as Siyabonga Ngodze.

Siyabonga died on Saturday, 1 December and the festival took place on Sunday 2 December at FNB Stadium.

Bob Geldof mentioned the young man's name while asking for a moment of silence during his appearance at the festival.

SEE THAT MOMENT HERE DURING THE LIVE STREAM:





On Saturday, Global Citizen sent the following statement to Channel24:

"This afternoon in Johannesburg, a rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site.

Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated in partnership with all of the relevant local and government authorities.

Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends. "

- Andrew Kirk, Global Director of Public Relations, Global Citizen