Samas 2018: All the winners

Cape Town – The second night of the South African Music Awards took place on Saturday, 2 June and featured some hot performances, lots of glamorous celebs and even President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa.
The first night of the awards took place on Friday; see all the winners here.
Both nights of the Samas took place in Sun City and were screened live on SABC 1 (DStv 191) as well as live streamed on the event's official Facebook.
Channel24 Music’s Twitter account posted our favourite moments from the ceremony and here are some:
Congratulations to @DistructionB for winning Record of the Year at @TheSAMAs! #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/a8UGngsX7T— Channel24 Music (@Channel24Music) June 2, 2018
.@shekhinahd is the queen of @TheSAMAs 2018 and walks away with the award for album of the Year for Rose Gold. #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/YfhHldRAv3— Channel24 Music (@Channel24Music) June 2, 2018
.@Nadia_nakai and @Rouge_Rapper took things to the next level of lit at @TheSAMAs 2018. Well done! #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/HKurLuXnu4— Channel24 Music (@Channel24Music) June 2, 2018
HERE ARE ALL THE SAMA 2018 WINNERS:
Best Selling Digital Artists Joyous Celebration
Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto
Best Traditional Faith Music Album Andile Kamajola for Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele
Best African Indigenous Gospel AlbumVuma Zion for Samson Aphi Amandla Akho
Best Kwaito AlbumBusiswa for Highly Flavoured
Best Afro Pop AlbumMafikizolo for 20
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album Jo Black for Skepe
Best Pop AlbumTresor for The Beautiful Madness
Lifetime Achiever Award recipientsSpokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema
International Achiever AwardShashika Mooruth
Best Rock Album Fokofpolisiekar for Selfmedikasie
The Best Hip Hop Album Shane Eagle for Yellow
Best Dance AlbumLady Zamar for King Zamar
Best MaskandiAbafana Baka Mgqumeni for 6 to 6
Newcomer of the YearShekhinah
Duo/Group of the Year Mafikizolo
Female Artist of the YearShekhinah
Male Artist of the Year Prince Kaybee
Album of the YearShekhinah for Rose Gold
Record of the YearDistruction Boyz FT Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi for Omunye
