Samas 2018: All the winners

2018-06-02 23:25
 
Shekhinah

Cape Town – The second night of the South African Music Awards took place on Saturday, 2 June and featured some hot performances, lots of glamorous celebs and even President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa. 

Both nights of the Samas took place in Sun City and were screened live on SABC 1 (DStv 191) as well as live streamed on the event's official Facebook. 

Channel24 Music’s Twitter account posted our favourite moments from the ceremony and here are some:

HERE ARE ALL THE SAMA 2018 WINNERS:

Best Selling Digital Artists 
Joyous Celebration

Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package 
Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto

Best Traditional Faith Music Album 
Andile Kamajola for Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele

Best African Indigenous Gospel AlbumVuma Zion for Samson Aphi Amandla Akho

Best Kwaito AlbumBusiswa for Highly Flavoured

Best Afro Pop AlbumMafikizolo for 20

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album 
Jo Black for Skepe 

Best Pop AlbumTresor for The Beautiful Madness 

Lifetime Achiever Award recipientsSpokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema 

International Achiever AwardShashika Mooruth

Best Rock Album
Fokofpolisiekar for Selfmedikasie

The Best Hip Hop Album
Shane Eagle for Yellow

Best Dance Album
Lady Zamar for King Zamar 

Best Maskandi
Abafana Baka Mgqumeni for 6 to 6

Newcomer of the Year
Shekhinah

Duo/Group of the Year
Mafikizolo

Female Artist of the Year
Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year
Prince Kaybee

Album of the Year
Shekhinah for Rose Gold

Record of the Year
Distruction Boyz FT Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi for Omunye



