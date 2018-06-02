Samas 2018: All the winners

Cape Town – The second night of the South African Music Awards took place on Saturday, 2 June and featured some hot performances, lots of glamorous celebs and even President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa.

The first night of the awards took place on Friday; see all the winners here.

Both nights of the Samas took place in Sun City and were screened live on SABC 1 (DStv 191) as well as live streamed on the event's official Facebook.

Channel24 Music’s Twitter account posted our favourite moments from the ceremony and here are some:

HERE ARE ALL THE SAMA 2018 WINNERS:

Best Selling Digital Artists

Joyous Celebration

Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package

Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Andile Kamajola for Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele

Best African Indigenous Gospel AlbumVuma Zion for Samson Aphi Amandla Akho

Best Kwaito AlbumBusiswa for Highly Flavoured

Best Afro Pop AlbumMafikizolo for 20

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Jo Black for Skepe

Best Pop AlbumTresor for The Beautiful Madness

Lifetime Achiever Award recipientsSpokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema

International Achiever AwardShashika Mooruth

Best Rock Album

Fokofpolisiekar for Selfmedikasie

The Best Hip Hop Album

Shane Eagle for Yellow

Best Dance Album

Lady Zamar for King Zamar

Best Maskandi

Abafana Baka Mgqumeni for 6 to 6

Newcomer of the Year

Shekhinah

Duo/Group of the Year

Mafikizolo

Female Artist of the Year

Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year

Prince Kaybee

Album of the Year

Shekhinah for Rose Gold

Record of the Year

Distruction Boyz FT Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi for Omunye







