‘Severely ill’ Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose cuts show short

Cape Town – American rock band Guns N' Roses had to cut their set - in Abu Dhabi - short on Sunday, 25 November due to front man Axl Rose being "severely ill."
In footage of the show, filmed by a fan, the lead singer can be heard saying, "They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, because I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours.
"So, instead of cancelling, I'm going to do the best show we can for you."
According to music website Loudwire, the band performed nearly 20 songs before ending the show.
WATCH AXL SPEAKING TO THE CROWD ABOUT THE ILLNESS HERE:
Members of the band, bassist Duff McKagan and world-renowned lead guitarist Slash, both wrote about Axl’s illness on Twitter.
SEE DUFF’S TWEET HERE:
Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018
SEE SLASH’S TWEET HERE:
Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! iiii]; ) '— Slash (@Slash) November 25, 2018
Guns ‘N Roses are scheduled to perform in Johannesburg for one night only on Thursday, 29 November at FNB Stadium.
Channel24 reached out the event organisers of that show, Big Concerts, and will update this article when they reply.
