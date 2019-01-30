Singer James Ingram (66) dies

Cape Town – American singer James Ingram has died at the age of 66, according to his long-time collaborator Debbie Allen.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, however TMZ reports that the Grammy winner was suffering from brain cancer.

About James’ death Debbie wrote on Twitter: “I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity.”

Music legend and super producer Quincy Jones also tweeted: “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…”

James was twice nominated for best original song at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The first was in 1994, for the song, The Day I Fall in Love from Beethoven’s 2nd, and then again in 1995, for Look What Love Has Done from Junior.

