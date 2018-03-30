Sir Elton John just discovered SA muso Nakhane's music and is featuring it in his next show

Cape Town – Sir Elton John totally loves South African actor and musician Nakhane’s music just as much as we do!

Every week Elton puts together an eclectic mix of "music you know, music you don’t know and music you should know” for his hour long internet radio program on Beats 1.

Earlier this week the Candle in the Wind hitamker was presented with Nakhane’s music and loved it so much that he’s decided to feature Nakhane’s song Clairvoyant on his Rocket Hour Show this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Nakhane took to Twitter announcing that his song will be playing, and thanked Elton for featuring it.

Beats 1 is a worldwide, 24/7 music internet radio station hosted on Apple Music.

You can listen to Elton play Nakhane’s track on the show on Apple Music on Monday, 2 April at 04:00 CAT or on Tuesday, 3 April at 14:00 CAT.

