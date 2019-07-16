South Africans mourn the death of Johnny Clegg

Johnny Clegg

Cape Town - South African music legend Johnny Clegg has died after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 66-year-old died at his family home on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Fans and industry friends took to social media to mourn and pay tribute to the singer.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa lead the tributes on Twitter: "A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom."

