South Africans mourn the death of Johnny Clegg

Cape Town - South African music legend Johnny Clegg has died after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.
The 66-year-old died at his family home on Wednesday in Johannesburg.
Fans and industry friends took to social media to mourn and pay tribute to the singer.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa lead the tributes on Twitter: "A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom."
A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/35RGuWGn02
SEE MORE REACTIONS HERE:
So so sad. A man whose deep love of music, people, history, of country made him unforgettable. A great storyteller. Truly an all round great human being....above all else. RIP Ntate #JohnnyClegg https://t.co/7hktjsPM4W
Today South Africa lost another #legend. I feel privileged and honoured to have been a part of your #foundation & the amazing work you have done. You leave behind a #legacy. You will be missed. RIP #johnnyclegg pic.twitter.com/OAuYKudu4M
In a world that’s often divisive, myopic & unkind, there are good people who make an effort to know the other person. Respecting their culture & traditions #JohnnyClegg did that in an Apartheid & Free South Africa. They called him a “white Zulu” because Africa was in his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/DstKiP54p7
The news of #JohnnyClegg having died is just shocking. A full life but gone too soon. RIP
#HambeKahle #JohnnyClegg1953 - 2019This picture taken two years ago during this #SouthAfrican #icon's final tour #2017Always a joy to interviewAlways wiseNever forgottenThe music will live on#Legend#BraveHeart pic.twitter.com/VDL0k3BfO4
Heartbroken - so so sad #RIPJohnnyClegg
Profoundly heartbreaking to receive the news of the untimely passing of music icon and anti-apartheid activist Johnny Clegg #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/AADBnYvl5x
Oh the sea is cold and the sky is greyLook across the island into the bayWe are all islands till comes the dayWe cross the burning waterAsimbonanga... #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/7Gd63FWqth
Rest in Power sir!!! A true legend ?? #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/sSBWGpKhYZ
Go well fellow countryman, you hated apartheid with a passion and took a stand to be on the side of the oppressed and dispossessed #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/lepqvWF1Nl
Condolences to Family and Friends of Johnny Clegg -one of South Africa’s most celebrated sons. He was a singer, a songwriter, a dancer, anthropologist whose infectious crossover music exploded onto the international scene and contributed towards social cohesion #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/NpyQeZ2E4X
He was such a wonderful man and musician ?????? #restinpeace #RIPJohnnyClegg https://t.co/UlbGgZ7Fq5
Thankyou for your beautiful music that became part of my DNA. #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/GGT78KbvRw
#RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/fX9aqP5B2d
MODIMO!!! ?????? SA musician Johnny clegg has died | eNCA https://t.co/lhTgzRi5BD
Thank you for the music.?? #RIPJohnnyClegg
This really hurts. Hamba kahle, Johnny. May your crossing be smooth. #RIPJohnnyClegg
RIP Johnny Clegg. Your legacy will live for generations. pic.twitter.com/P9LgzWjqm7
Johnny Clegg was an anthropologist and cultural legend who transcended race to shine a bright ray of light and hope from apartheid South Africa. Condolences to family. Thank you for sharing Johnny with us. pic.twitter.com/Z0GRReYJEp
