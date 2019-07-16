South Africans mourn the death of Johnny Clegg

Cape Town - South African music legend Johnny Clegg has died after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 66-year-old died at his family home on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Fans and industry friends took to social media to mourn and pay tribute to the singer.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa lead the tributes on Twitter: "A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom."

A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/35RGuWGn02 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 16, 2019

So so sad. A man whose deep love of music, people, history, of country made him unforgettable. A great storyteller. Truly an all round great human being....above all else. RIP Ntate #JohnnyClegg https://t.co/7hktjsPM4W — Azania (@Azania_) July 16, 2019

Today South Africa lost another #legend. I feel privileged and honoured to have been a part of your #foundation & the amazing work you have done. You leave behind a #legacy. You will be missed. RIP #johnnyclegg pic.twitter.com/OAuYKudu4M — Jack Parow (@JackParow) July 16, 2019

In a world that’s often divisive, myopic & unkind, there are good people who make an effort to know the other person. Respecting their culture & traditions #JohnnyClegg did that in an Apartheid & Free South Africa. They called him a “white Zulu” because Africa was in his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/DstKiP54p7 — Lerato Mbele (@Mbele_Roberts) July 16, 2019

The news of #JohnnyClegg having died is just shocking. A full life but gone too soon. RIP — Ian Bredenkamp (@IanBredenkamp) July 16, 2019

#HambeKahle #JohnnyClegg

1953 - 2019

This picture taken two years ago during this #SouthAfrican #icon's final tour #2017

Always a joy to interview

Always wise

Never forgotten

The music will live on#Legend#BraveHeart pic.twitter.com/VDL0k3BfO4 — DeviSankareeGovender (@Devi_HQ) July 16, 2019

Heartbroken - so so sad #RIPJohnnyClegg — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) July 16, 2019

Profoundly heartbreaking to receive the news of the untimely passing of music icon and anti-apartheid activist Johnny Clegg #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/AADBnYvl5x — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 16, 2019

Oh the sea is cold and the sky is grey



Look across the island into the bay



We are all islands till comes the day



We cross the burning water



Asimbonanga... #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/7Gd63FWqth — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) July 16, 2019

Rest in Power sir!!! A true legend ?? #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/sSBWGpKhYZ — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) July 16, 2019

Go well fellow countryman, you hated apartheid with a passion and took a stand to be on the side of the oppressed and dispossessed #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/lepqvWF1Nl — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 16, 2019

Condolences to Family and Friends of

Johnny Clegg -one of South Africa’s most celebrated sons. He was a singer, a songwriter, a dancer, anthropologist whose infectious crossover music exploded onto the international scene and contributed towards social cohesion #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/NpyQeZ2E4X — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 16, 2019

Thankyou for your beautiful music that became part of my DNA. #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/GGT78KbvRw — Arno Carstens (@ArnoCarstens) July 16, 2019

MODIMO!!! ?????? SA musician Johnny clegg has died | eNCA https://t.co/lhTgzRi5BD — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 16, 2019

Thank you for the music.?? #RIPJohnnyClegg — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 16, 2019

This really hurts.



Hamba kahle, Johnny.

May your crossing be smooth. #RIPJohnnyClegg — Alex Jay (@AlexJayZA) July 16, 2019

RIP Johnny Clegg. Your legacy will live for generations. pic.twitter.com/P9LgzWjqm7 — Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) July 16, 2019