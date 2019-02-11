Soweto Gospel Choir take home 2019 Grammy Award

Johannesburg - Multiple award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir have won the Best World Music Album Grammy for their collection of songs titled Freedom.

The awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles and were hosted by Alicia Keys.

This was the group`s fifth nomination in this category and they have now won the prestigious award a total of three times.

Receiving the award on behalf of Soweto Gospel Choir were album producer Diniloxolo Ndlakuse Shimmy Jiyane, Mary Mulovhedzi and Mulalo Mulovhedzi whose late father David Mulovhedzi co-founded the group with producer/director Beverly Bryer 17 years ago.

MORE ABOUT THE ALBUM:

The Grammy Award winning album Freedom was recorded in June 2018 as part of the group`s tribute to the 100 Years of Mandela celebrations. It features a selection of South African struggle songs including their scintillating version of Johnny Clegg`s poignant Asimbonanga.

OTHER AWARDS THE GROUP HAVE WON:

The Soweto Gospel Choir are no strangers to international and African accolades and awards, having previously won an Emmy for their collaboration with global pop icons U2 as part of ESPN’s 2010 FIFA World Cup coverage, (tied with Rihanna and Jay-Z’s Superbowl performance), as well as four South African Music Awards and a Metro FM Music Award among others. The group was also nominated for an Oscar for their collaboration with Peter Gabriel on the theme song for the film Wall-E.