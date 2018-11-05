Spice Girls announce reunion tour dates

Cape Town – It’s official, the Spice Girls are back.
The pop girl group, formed in 1994, on Monday announced their first tour dates in over a decade.
Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) announced six UK stadium dates in June next year via a post on the group’s Instagram page.
Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will not be taking part in the tour.
The last time all five members reunited for a one-off performance was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
SEE THE POST HERE:
View this post on InstagramA post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:00am PST
