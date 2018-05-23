The 20 music stars who make the biggest bucks on tour around the world

-Supplied
Cape Town – Streaming revenues are up but in today’s music world, artist’s make their biggest money from touring the world.
The likes of Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar and Bon Jovi make millions of dollars playing for sold out stadiums all over globe and music industry trade publication Pollstar has made a ranking of the 20 biggest money makers.
Their list which is called The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide.
The list is based on data provided to the trade publication by concert promoters and venue managers.
HERE ARE THE TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS:
1. Justin Timberlake
Average box office gross: $3,329,623;Average ticket price: $143.04
2. Pink
Average box office gross: $2,352,887Average ticket price: $134.02
3. Springsteen On Broadway
Average box office gross: $2,189,511Average ticket price: $508.90
4. Luis Miguel
Average box office gross: $1,681,144Average ticket price: $97.49
5. Kendrick Lamar
Average box office gross: $1,489,005Average ticket price: $88.86
6. Bon Jovi
Average box office gross: $1,359,573Average ticket price: $97.84
7. Romeo Santos
Average box office gross: $1,351,928Average ticket price: $99.97
8. Blake Shelton
Average box office gross: $997,285Average ticket price: $78.17
9. Harry Styles
Average box office gross: $901,450Average ticket price: $75.77
10. Demi Lovato
Average box office gross: $898,787Average ticket price: $75.36
11. Maluma
Average box office gross: $891,355Average ticket price: $97.08
12. The Killers
Average box office gross: $869,201Average ticket price: $60.29
13. Kid Rock
Average box office gross: $855,888Average ticket price: $88.43
14. Imagine Dragons
Average box office gross: $828,979Average ticket price: $61.28
15. The Script
Average box office gross: $786,789Average ticket price: $57.44
16. André Rieu
Average box office gross: $744,428Average ticket price: $85.23
17. Kevin Hart
Average box office gross: $717,288Average ticket price: $72.41
18. Lana Del Rey
Average box office gross: $702,600Average ticket price: $77.37
19. Miranda Lambert
Average box office gross: $583,098Average ticket price: $58.47
20. Bad Bunny
Average box office gross: $579,562Average ticket price: $76.10
