The 20 music stars who make the biggest bucks on tour around the world

2018-05-23 06:02

Justin Timberlake

Cape Town – Streaming revenues are up but in today’s music world, artist’s make their biggest money from touring the world. 

The likes of Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar and Bon Jovi make millions of dollars playing for sold out stadiums all over globe and music industry trade publication Pollstar has made a ranking of the 20 biggest money makers. 

Their list which is called The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. 

The list is based on data provided to the trade publication by concert promoters and venue managers.

HERE ARE THE TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS:

1. Justin Timberlake

Average box office gross: $3,329,623;
Average ticket price: $143.04

2. Pink

Average box office gross: $2,352,887
Average ticket price: $134.02

3. Springsteen On Broadway  

Average box office gross: $2,189,511
Average ticket price: $508.90

4. Luis Miguel

Average box office gross: $1,681,144
Average ticket price: $97.49

5. Kendrick Lamar

Average box office gross: $1,489,005
Average ticket price: $88.86

6. Bon Jovi

Average box office gross: $1,359,573
Average ticket price: $97.84

7. Romeo Santos

Average box office gross: $1,351,928
Average ticket price: $99.97

8. Blake Shelton

Average box office gross: $997,285
Average ticket price: $78.17

9. Harry Styles

Average box office gross: $901,450
Average ticket price: $75.77

10. Demi Lovato

Average box office gross: $898,787
Average ticket price: $75.36

11. Maluma

Average box office gross: $891,355
Average ticket price: $97.08

12. The Killers

Average box office gross: $869,201
Average ticket price: $60.29

13. Kid Rock

Average box office gross: $855,888
Average ticket price: $88.43

14. Imagine Dragons

Average box office gross: $828,979
Average ticket price: $61.28

15. The Script

Average box office gross: $786,789
Average ticket price:  $57.44

16. André Rieu

Average box office gross: $744,428
Average ticket price: $85.23

17. Kevin Hart

Average box office gross: $717,288
Average ticket price: $72.41

18. Lana Del Rey

Average box office gross: $702,600
Average ticket price: $77.37

19. Miranda Lambert

Average box office gross: $583,098
Average ticket price: $58.47

20. Bad Bunny

Average box office gross: $579,562
Average ticket price: $76.10



