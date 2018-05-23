The 20 music stars who make the biggest bucks on tour around the world

Cape Town – Streaming revenues are up but in today’s music world, artist’s make their biggest money from touring the world.

The likes of Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar and Bon Jovi make millions of dollars playing for sold out stadiums all over globe and music industry trade publication Pollstar has made a ranking of the 20 biggest money makers.

Their list which is called The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide.

The list is based on data provided to the trade publication by concert promoters and venue managers.

HERE ARE THE TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS:

1. Justin Timberlake

Average box office gross: $3,329,623;

Average ticket price: $143.04

2. Pink

Average box office gross: $2,352,887

Average ticket price: $134.02

3. Springsteen On Broadway

Average box office gross: $2,189,511

Average ticket price: $508.90

4. Luis Miguel

Average box office gross: $1,681,144

Average ticket price: $97.49

5. Kendrick Lamar

Average box office gross: $1,489,005

Average ticket price: $88.86

6. Bon Jovi

Average box office gross: $1,359,573

Average ticket price: $97.84

7. Romeo Santos

Average box office gross: $1,351,928

Average ticket price: $99.97

8. Blake Shelton

Average box office gross: $997,285

Average ticket price: $78.17

9. Harry Styles

Average box office gross: $901,450

Average ticket price: $75.77

10. Demi Lovato

Average box office gross: $898,787

Average ticket price: $75.36

11. Maluma

Average box office gross: $891,355

Average ticket price: $97.08

12. The Killers

Average box office gross: $869,201

Average ticket price: $60.29

13. Kid Rock

Average box office gross: $855,888

Average ticket price: $88.43

14. Imagine Dragons

Average box office gross: $828,979

Average ticket price: $61.28

15. The Script

Average box office gross: $786,789

Average ticket price: $57.44

16. André Rieu

Average box office gross: $744,428

Average ticket price: $85.23

17. Kevin Hart

Average box office gross: $717,288

Average ticket price: $72.41

18. Lana Del Rey

Average box office gross: $702,600

Average ticket price: $77.37

19. Miranda Lambert

Average box office gross: $583,098

Average ticket price: $58.47

20. Bad Bunny

Average box office gross: $579,562

