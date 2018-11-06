The Chainsmokers coming to SA for Ultra

2018-11-06 14:26
 
The Chainsmokers

Cape Town - Ultra South Africa, Africa’s largest electronic music festival, on Tuesday announced that for the first time in South Africa The Chainsmokers will perform their full live show on the Ultra SA main stages in March 2019. 

The Chainsmokers are the only electronic/dance artist with more than a billion plays on Spotify per song with their massive hits Closer and Don’t Let Me Down

Their debut album Memories...Do Not Open remains the third-longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart. 

“Bringing The Chainsmokers Live here is massive news for Ultra SA,” says Shaun Duvet, Showtime Management (Pty) Ltd, official Licensee of Ultra Worldwide.

“We have always prided ourselves on bringing only the biggest names in dance music, but the Chains have been on our wish-list for a while and we’re unbelievably excited to show local fans how incredible this duo truly is.”

MORE INFO:

Cape Town

General Admission:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R650 - Tier 2

R750 - Tier3

VIP:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R1250 - Tier 2

R1500 – Tier 3

Johannesburg

General Admission:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R800 - Tier 2

R950 – Tier 3

VIP:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R1500 - Tier 2

R2000 – Tier 3

VVIP:

R3000 - Tier 1

R4000 - Tier 2

Tickets are on sale now at www.ultrasouthafrica.com

