The Chainsmokers coming to SA for Ultra

Cape Town - Ultra South Africa, Africa’s largest electronic music festival, on Tuesday announced that for the first time in South Africa The Chainsmokers will perform their full live show on the Ultra SA main stages in March 2019.
The Chainsmokers are the only electronic/dance artist with more than a billion plays on Spotify per song with their massive hits Closer and Don’t Let Me Down.
Their debut album Memories...Do Not Open remains the third-longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart.
“Bringing The Chainsmokers Live here is massive news for Ultra SA,” says Shaun Duvet, Showtime Management (Pty) Ltd, official Licensee of Ultra Worldwide.
“We have always prided ourselves on bringing only the biggest names in dance music, but the Chains have been on our wish-list for a while and we’re unbelievably excited to show local fans how incredible this duo truly is.”
MORE INFO:
Cape Town
General Admission:
Tier 1 – SOLD OUT
R650 - Tier 2
R750 - Tier3
VIP:
R1250 - Tier 2
R1500 – Tier 3
Johannesburg
R800 - Tier 2
R950 – Tier 3
R1500 - Tier 2
R2000 – Tier 3
VVIP:
R3000 - Tier 1
R4000 - Tier 2
Tickets are on sale now at www.ultrasouthafrica.com.
