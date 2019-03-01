The Jonas brothers are back with a new look and video that will blow your mind

2019-03-01 07:25
 
The Jonas Brothers

Cape Town – The rumours were true!

Nick, Joe and Kevin are back with a new song called Sucker, and they have a stunning music video to go with it.

The song is in the classic pop mould of soft verse and loud and catchy chorus. If you liked the trio’s previous hits, then you’ll definitely like this one. 

The real twist comes with the over-the-top music video which features Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Yes, all three of the brother’s significant others are in the video and doing the most in fun outfits and kooky scenes with their baes. 

The video was released on Friday morning and is directed by Anthony Mandler.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 


