Third Katy Perry SA show added: Here are all the details

Cape Town – American pop singer Katy Perry will perform a third show as part of her SA tour on Saturday, 21 July at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg.
The artist is performing two other shows in the same venue on 18 July and 20 July.
Discovery pre-sale (which is only for Discovery clients) started on Wednesday at 09:00.
Public sales will open on Friday at 09:00. Tickets start at R630 and can be bought here.
Here’s the announcement about the third show from Big Concerts:
Due to exceptional demand, a third JHB @katyperry date has been added. Sat 21 July at the @Ticketprodome. @Discovery_SA pre-sale opens today at 9am. Public sales open Fri at 9am. Don't miss out, tickets are expected to go fast! More info from https://t.co/3HiA9Lsnae #katyperryJHB— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) March 14, 2018
Witness The Tour concert dates:
Wednesday, 18 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg Friday, 20 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, JohannesburgSaturday, 21 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg (NEW)
