Third Katy Perry SA show added: Here are all the details

Cape Town – American pop singer Katy Perry will perform a third show as part of her SA tour on Saturday, 21 July at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg.

The artist is performing two other shows in the same venue on 18 July and 20 July.

Discovery pre-sale (which is only for Discovery clients) started on Wednesday at 09:00.

Public sales will open on Friday at 09:00. Tickets start at R630 and can be bought here.



Here’s the announcement about the third show from Big Concerts:



Witness The Tour concert dates:



Wednesday, 18 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg

Friday, 20 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg

Saturday, 21 July 2018, Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg (NEW)

Channel24 is in partnership with Big Concerts.