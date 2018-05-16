This audio clip is dividing the internet! Do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

Cape Town – There is an audio clip taking over the internet and dividing offices all around the world.
It features a robotic voice saying a name and some people hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel".
It reminds us of that time in 2015 when the internet couldn’t decide if a dress was black-and-blue or white-and-gold.
Anyway, listen to the clip and tell what you think, we’re divided in the office.
LISTEN TO THE CLIP HERE:
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I
NOW LISTEN TO IT IN DIFFERENT PITCHES AND TELL US IF YOU HEAR THE SAME THING:
Ok, so if you pitch-shift it you can hear different things:down 30%: https://t.co/F5WCUZQJlqdown 20%: https://t.co/CLhY5tvnC1up 20%: https://t.co/zAc7HomuCSup 30% https://t.co/JdNUILOvFWup 40% https://t.co/8VTkjXo3L1 https://t.co/suSw6AmLtn— Steve Pomeroy (@xxv) May 15, 2018
Ok, so if you pitch-shift it you can hear different things:down 30%: https://t.co/F5WCUZQJlqdown 20%: https://t.co/CLhY5tvnC1up 20%: https://t.co/zAc7HomuCSup 30% https://t.co/JdNUILOvFWup 40% https://t.co/8VTkjXo3L1 https://t.co/suSw6AmLtn
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape TownOne Africa Media (Pty) Ltd
Cape WinelandsBI Tech Support
Cape WinelandsAgri TechnovationR13 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 2 940 000
HousesR 2 250 000
HousesR 7 160 000