This audio clip is dividing the internet! Do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

Cape Town – There is an audio clip taking over the internet and dividing offices all around the world.

It features a robotic voice saying a name and some people hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel".

It reminds us of that time in 2015 when the internet couldn’t decide if a dress was black-and-blue or white-and-gold.



Anyway, listen to the clip and tell what you think, we’re divided in the office.

LISTEN TO THE CLIP HERE:





NOW LISTEN TO IT IN DIFFERENT PITCHES AND TELL US IF YOU HEAR THE SAME THING:







