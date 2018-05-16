This audio clip is dividing the internet! Do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

2018-05-16 09:25
 
Women listening to headphones

Cape Town – There is an audio clip taking over the internet and dividing offices all around the world. 

It features a robotic voice saying a name and some people hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel".

It reminds us of that time in 2015 when the internet couldn’t decide if a dress was black-and-blue or white-and-gold. 

Anyway, listen to the clip and tell what you think, we’re divided in the office. 

LISTEN TO THE CLIP HERE:


NOW LISTEN TO IT IN DIFFERENT PITCHES AND TELL US IF YOU HEAR THE SAME THING:




