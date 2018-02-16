This is the Hugh Masekela song President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted at SONA 2018

2018-02-16 20:50
 

Cape Town – Twitter was ablaze with emotion after newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted a Hugh Masekela song during the State of the Nation Address (SONA). 

FULL TEXT: Now is the time to lend a hand, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in inaugural SONA 2018 speech

Ramaphosa quoted the song Thuma Mina (Send Me). The lyrics of the song include: “I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around/When they triumph over poverty/I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS/I wanna lend a hand/Send me.”

Masekela, a legendary South African trumpeter and jazz legend, died in Johannesburg on 23 January 2018 from prostate cancer. He was 78 years old. 

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa's tweet:

Listen to the song here: 


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  hugh masekela

Most ReadEditor's Choice
DStv price hike coming in April Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation 12 fierce facts about Marvel's Black Panther Liz Hurley: ‘My son takes my bikini pics!’ Black Panther
5 of the best South African movies and series to stream 5 health shows to watch that are anything but boring! 8 hot DILFS you gotta see! 8 great TV shows we watched in 2017 5 series to watch on DStv Now this holiday
NEXT ON CHANNELX

LISTEN: Frank Ocean just released the song you need to hear to chill out

2018-02-16 20:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 