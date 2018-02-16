This is the Hugh Masekela song President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted at SONA 2018

Cape Town – Twitter was ablaze with emotion after newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted a Hugh Masekela song during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).



FULL TEXT: Now is the time to lend a hand, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in inaugural SONA 2018 speech

Ramaphosa quoted the song Thuma Mina (Send Me). The lyrics of the song include: “I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around/When they triumph over poverty/I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS/I wanna lend a hand/Send me.”

Masekela, a legendary South African trumpeter and jazz legend, died in Johannesburg on 23 January 2018 from prostate cancer. He was 78 years old.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa's tweet:

Listen to the song here:





