Ed Sheeran Johannesburg: Extra tickets, important info, security details, and how to catch an Uber home

Johannesburg – If you're experiencing some serious FOMO over Ed Sheeran's South African tour – we've got great news for you!



Big Concerts on Friday announced that they were releasing extra tickets for both sold out shows on 23 and 24 March at FNB Stadium.

Tickets are available from Computicket.

It was announced on Tuesday at a press briefing that security at the stadium will be similar to the security arranged for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

At least 1 156 security officers are expected within the stadium perimeter and a further 100 outside, according to the event's safety officer, Mike Lord of Alliance Safety Management.

The SAPS is to deploy its Flying Squad and the K9 Unit to the area. (Read more here)

IMPORTANT TICKET INFO:

• Tickets can only be purchased from Computicket, are not transferable and cannot be resold or offered for resale.

• Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorized resellers are not valid for entry at the venues.

• Children under the age of 12 or under 1.2m in height are not allowed in Front Zone Standing or General Admission standing area for their own safety.

• Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and no children under the age of 3 are allowed to attend the event.

• To gain admission to the venue you will need the following items:

- The ticket(s);

- The booking confirmation;

- The credit card used for the purchase, or a photo or photocopy of it;

- A valid photo ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation.

IMPORTANT UBER INFO:

Important information pertaining to the Uber service at the concerts as provided by Uber for their customers.



Requesting a ride:

When it’s time to head home, exit the FNB Stadium and follow the signs to the pickup zone. Only when you are in the pick-up zone do you request a ride and wait for your driver in this safe environment. There will be security personnel stationed at the designated Uber zones, as well as many well branded Uber brand ambassadors who will assist you if you are struggling to find your vehicle.



With so many people using their phones during the events, additional boosters have been installed to ensure sufficient network reception to allow for full functionality of the Uber app and the Uber Lite app, which is designed to work in low connectivity areas.



Traffic

The crowds will be big, so please be patient! You can expect some delays coming in and out of the venue so please give yourself some extra time. We have been working with the Event Safety & Security Planning Committee to ensure they provide free traffic flow in and out of the pickup zone. We have also communicated event logistics and guidance on how to comply with the traffic management plan to our driver-partners to give you an uninterrupted experience.



Verify your driver and vehicle before getting into the vehicle

The Uber app provides you with all the details of your driver and vehicle as soon as the driver accepts your request. Uber rides can only be requested through the Uber app, so no matter how much of a hurry you may be in, don’t feel pressured to accept street hail solicitations from anyone claiming to be with Uber - always look in your app to confirm.