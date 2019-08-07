This South African High School Choir's version of Bohemian Rhapsody is going viral, and we can totally see why

Cape Town – A young choir from Rustenburg in the North West Province of South Africa is making headlines all over the world with their cover of Queen's iconic hit, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The video, which was posted on the Rustenberg High School's YouTube page on Monday and has already amassed nearly half a million views as well as been shared over 20 000 times (at the time of writing).

The choral group did the cover and dramatic video - complete with sweeping shots and matching outfits – to pay tribute to the British band's famous lead singer, Freddie Mercury, according to a caption underneath the post.

The caption also called the chart-topping track: "the greatest song of all time".

WATCH THE CHOIR'S VERSION OF BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY HERE:



