Trevor Noah is nominated for a Grammy Award!

New York - Singer and rapper Lizzo scored eight Grammy nominations Wednesday to lead a field packed with newcomers including bold pop iconoclast Billie Eilish and overnight sensation Lil Nas X.

Alicia Keys will return as host for the ceremony for the second year in a row, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.

Ariana Grande bagged five nominations this year.

The newbies face superstar challengers Ariana Grande and Beyoncé along with the soulful R&B artist H.E.R. ahead of music's biggest night on 26 January.

And best of all local superstar Trevor Noah is up for Best Comedy Album! 

Here's the full list for Best Comedy Album:

Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan

Relatable — Ellen Degeneres

Right Now — Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia — Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Beyoncé earned four nods on the strength of her Netflix concert film about her dazzling 2018 Coachella performance and the album accompanying this year's Lion King film remake.

The enigmatic R&B prodigy H.E.R., who won two Grammys last year, also got five nominations this year, including for Album of the Year.

Once a perennial favorite, Taylor Swift was once again largely snubbed from the major categories for her new album Lover, except for Song of the Year -- which honors best songwriting -- for her title track.

She is up for just three awards this year, the two others coming in the pop categories.

Along with the nomination leaders, the nominee list includes a mix of pop newcomers and veteran alt-leaning acts including Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.

Read the full list of nominees here via Variety.

