Two artists disqualified from Samas 2018 and struck off the nominees list

Johannesburg - The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and the SAMA office announced on Saturday - via a statement to the press - that Tigi by Sands which was nominated in the Record of the Year category and Lake by the Ocean by Mobi Dixon which was up for Best Remix have been struck off the nominees list.

The organisers of the local award show announced the nominees earlier this month, see the full list here.

Sands is a citizen of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) and as such is excluded from being considered for a SAMA in the Record of the Year category. Mobi Dixon’s Lake by the Ocean is a remix of an international song which is in contravention of the SAMA rules.

Tigi by Sands has been replaced by Love Me In The Dark by Sketchy Bongo featuring Kaien Cruz.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR THAT SONG HERE:





In the place of Lake by the Ocean by Mobi Dixon is Mwanagu by Jackie Queens and VeneiGrette remixed by Enoo Napa.

LISTEN TO THAT SONG HERE:





RiSA and SAMA are currently doing investigations into how these breaches were not picked up during the vetting process. After the investigation has been completed, appropriate remedial action will be taken.

The Samas 2018 award ceremony takes place in Sun City on 2 June.